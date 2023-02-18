Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

