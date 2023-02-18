Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

