Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

