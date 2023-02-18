Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $86.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

