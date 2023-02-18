Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

