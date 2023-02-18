Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

