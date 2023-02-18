Sigma Planning Corp Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MGV stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

