Sigma Planning Corp Sells 624 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

