SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

SEDG stock opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day moving average of $284.57.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

