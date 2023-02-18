Stacey L. Porter Sells 627 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,798.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of OM stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
