Stacey L. Porter Sells 627 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,798.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.