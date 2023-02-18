StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

