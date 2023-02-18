StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

