StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of BPTH opened at $1.91 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.