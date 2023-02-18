StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.91 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

