StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.1 %

Reading International stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

