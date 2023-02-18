StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

