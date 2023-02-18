Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

