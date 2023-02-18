Susan J. Li Sells 5,070 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

