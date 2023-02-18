Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

