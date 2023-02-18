Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 146.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

