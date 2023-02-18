Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 0.61.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
