Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.01 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

