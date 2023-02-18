The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

