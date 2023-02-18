The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.