Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.85 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

