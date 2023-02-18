TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock worth $195,824,085 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $743.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $674.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

