Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Transocean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

RIG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

