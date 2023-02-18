Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Transocean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.
Transocean Price Performance
RIG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Insider Transactions at Transocean
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.