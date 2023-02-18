UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

BTI opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

