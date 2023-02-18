UBS Group AG Buys 106,407 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of MongoDB worth $29,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $2,809,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,804,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.