UBS Group AG Buys 124,802 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

