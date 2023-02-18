UBS Group AG Buys 8,895 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

