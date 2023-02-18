UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

MTB opened at $159.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

