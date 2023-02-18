UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.16% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.