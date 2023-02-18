UBS Group AG Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

