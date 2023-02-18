UBS Group AG Has $27.67 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $120.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.