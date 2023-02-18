UBS Group AG Has $29.80 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Group AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2,125.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 271,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

