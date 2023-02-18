UBS Group AG Has $30.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.90% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $178.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $184.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.