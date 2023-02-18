UBS Group AG Has $31.62 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TRP opened at $42.21 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 458.62%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.