UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.5 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.