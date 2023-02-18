UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after buying an additional 484,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 176,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

