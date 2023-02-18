UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Copart were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.