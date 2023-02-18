UBS Group AG Sells 248,098 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $28,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 102.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 21.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 70.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

