Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 153,430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.