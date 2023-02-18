United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United States Cellular by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 157,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.