Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $42.67

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.67, but opened at $40.78. Unity Software shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 2,307,002 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on U. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.
Unity Software Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
