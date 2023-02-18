Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

