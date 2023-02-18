Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

