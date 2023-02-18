Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VRSK stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

