Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stake Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.03 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.