VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Insider Activity

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 51,000 shares of company stock worth $555,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.