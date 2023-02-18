W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.