WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

